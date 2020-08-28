GoPro launches live streaming service for its users

GoPro has announced that it is launching a live streaming service so that its users do not rely on third party social networks when making a live stream. Before, GoPro camera owners could only film their performances and publish later, or broadcast live via Facebook and Twitch.

The company will now allow high-quality broadcasts to be made directly to the company’s official website, and users will be able to generate a personalized link for the broadcast to be shared with their contacts.

Subscriber service

Live streams through the company’s website will be permitted for users who are subscribers to the GoPro Plus service. It is still necessary to pair the camera with the smartphone, and the feature is compatible with the models Hero 7 Black, Hero 8 Black and GoPro Max.

The subscription costs US $ 5 per month and offers several advantages, such as unlimited space in the cloud, to save videos in original quality, replacement of cameras without red tape, and 50% discount on various types of accessories that can be used together with the camera .

Currently, the GoPro Plus service has more than 400 thousand subscribers worldwide.

Webcam features

The company also released new firmware for the Hero 8 Black, which allows the camera to be used as a webcam on macOS. The feature is also available for Windows 10, but in beta for now.

The new firmware also brings improvements to old features and adds new video settings, such as:

2.7K at 30, 25 and 24 frames per second

Full HD at 30, 25 and 24 frames per second

Support for the “Boost” feature in SuperView mode



