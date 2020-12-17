GoPro launches a remote to control it remotely

Adventure lovers rely on sports cameras to immortalize all their exploits. So no one has to sacrifice their own smartphone to take dangerous shots. One of the qualities that have made the latest versions special is the voice control. With it you can control your camera from a distance, but it can sometimes fail. This is why you may need the help of the new GoPro remote.

This is the new remote control for your GoPro

The fewer devices you have to control something the better. Voice or gestures are enough in the middle of 2020, but it may sometimes be easier to depend on an accessory. In the case of a sports camera, you may need the help of a remote control like the one that GoPro puts at your disposal.

The accessory called The Remote is designed to give you full control of your camera in the smallest space. It is so small that it is the size of a smartwatch and you can attach it to a strap with lace or handlebar to always have it close. Like the rest of the family, it is resistant to water and falls and also has a small integrated screen to see the parameters with which you are going to take a video or image capture. It connects via Bluetooth, but best of all, you can control up to five cameras in one go.

Regarding its compatibility, you should know that The Remote can control the Hero9 and Hero8 in their standard version and Max in the latter case. As for the rest, we are sorry to tell you that you will have to update your hardware and buy one of the models described above. But we also have to talk about price in this case, since the remote control for your GoPro will cost you no less than about 90 euros to change.

Other news coming to your GoPro Hero9

The remote control is not the only novelty that arrives for your GoPro Hero9 and the two models of the Hero8. The new version of the software reaches 1.5 where you will find improvements such as a higher transmission speed. The GPS signal also improves to recognize where you are recording and the route it takes, as well as an improvement in HyperSmooth 3.0 mode in cold temperatures. Of course, if you use the media kit, you will have a better support to install a Pro microphone with a 3.5mm jack.



