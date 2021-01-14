GoPro Labs: firmware adds feature to the company camera

GoPro announced today, January 13, that the GoPro Labs special firmware program has received a new update that adds several new experimental features to some of the company’s camera models. According to the press release, the HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, HERO7 Black and GoPro MAX cameras are eligible for the new firmware version.

The company also highlighted the main novelties present in the new version of the GoPro Labs firmware. Check out:

Camera motion triggers: Use the camera’s accelerometer and / or gyroscope to start / stop capturing only when the camera is in motion, saving storage space and battery.

USB powered trigger: equips GoPro to start / stop capturing when USB power is detected, allowing USB powered functions such as serving as a panel camera.

Motion detection improvements: Motion detection is now compatible with all video modes, including 360 ° motion detection on MAX, with improvements in the sensitivity range.

Simplified QR code for live streaming: Program your GoPro to start live streaming seconds after connecting to a Wi-Fi network.

Single configuration / single button mode: single button mode where the operator can only start / stop the capture, making it impossible to accidentally change camera modes. Perfect for simplified use and new users.

New Exposure Modes: Set the timer exposure lock and minimum shutter speed settings.

New QR code controls: QR code controls compatible with 5K capture and HindSight for HERO9 Black.

The new features implemented with the arrival of firmware in the program join several other facilities that GoPro Labs already offers for the models listed, such as motion detection, activation timers, saving favorite settings and personalizing the camera, for example.

Interested parties can download the new firmware for eligible devices on the page dedicated to the GoPro Labs program, through this link.