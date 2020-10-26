GoPro HERO9 Black comes to Brazil for R $ 4,899

The GoPro HERO9 Black officially arrived in Brazil for R $ 4,899 with 5K video recording and 20 megapixel photos, in addition to a 30% longer battery and other new features. To announce the launch, GoPro will hold a model draw, in addition to a complete kit with travel bag, backpack, accessories and branded clothing.

To participate, just go to the GoProBr.com/sorteio website, fill in the requested data and follow the @GoProBr profile on Instagram. According to official information, the GoPro HERO9 Black may be purchased from Thursday (29).

On the same day, a live is scheduled at 8 pm with the famous Caio Castro, Marcos Mion, Letícia Bufoni and André Vasco. At the event, the features of the camera will be demonstrated. In addition to the signal being broadcast on GoPro’s own social networks in Brazil and on its YouTube channel, all ambassadors will also broadcast the event on their social networks.

Details of GoPro HERO9 Black

The camera features state-of-the-art HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilization with horizon leveling right in the camera. The rear display has been enlarged to 2.27 “and supports touch zoom; while the new 1.4” front color display has real-time display and status modes.

Check out other GoPro HERO9 Black features below:

Removable rechargeable battery;

TimeWarp 3.0 with real speed and half speed;

Live broadcast in 1080p;

1080p Webcam mode;

PowerTools: HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture and Capture Duration;

SuperFoto and Video with HDR Night Lapse;

Digital lenses;

Voice control in 11 languages;

Three microphones with advanced wind noise reduction;

Stereo audio + RAW;

Resistant and waterproof up to 10 m.

The launch also brings a more eco-friendly approach to the brand, which replaced the plastic packaging with a high-quality travel case. In a press release, GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman said the move would be extended to other models in 2021.



