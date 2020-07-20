GoPro Hero 9 can arrive with color front screen

The GoPro Hero 9, the next launch of the famous brand of action cameras, may be launched soon with a front screen larger than the previous model of the line. An image published on Reddit showed the device’s housing and pointed to the use of a new display on the front of the device.

The image in question shows the supposed front panel of the company’s new camera. In addition to bringing the GoPro brand, the plastic housing has space for the lens and also a large opening for the supposed larger front display.

Previous models of the GoPro line already have a front display, which allows viewing information about the recording and camera activity. According to TechRadar speculation, Hero 9 may bring not only a bigger monitor, but also extra features for the front screen.

According to the website, GoPro can rely on a color screen that displays images in real time. The novelty should guarantee a better experience for those who work with recordings and vlogs. Recently, the company launched an update to the Hero line that allows you to use the cameras as a webcam, which also matches the possible extra display.

A chegada da GoPro Hero 9 com uma nova tela frontal também pode auxiliar na competição contra a DJI. A famosa empresa de drones possui a câmera de ação Osmo Action, que possui um display colorido.

Mesmo com as possibilidades, é importante ressaltar que a GoPro não comentou oficialmente sobre o assunto e ainda não revelou quando deve lançar sua próxima câmera de ação. Além disso, o TechRadar indica que a fonte do vazamento não é conhecida por realizar vazamentos, logo, pode ser que o conteúdo da imagem seja inconsistente.



