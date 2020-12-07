GoPro HERO 9 Black: more battery, more screen

In 2020 – 15 years after the launch of the brand’s first camera -, GoPro launched its most powerful model to date. The HERO 9 Black has a bigger battery, more resistance to cold, front screen, removable lens, more resolution in the images, and is much more expensive than the previous version. The launch price of Hero 9 Black is R $ 4,899, while HERO 8 was launched for R $ 2,999.

Design

Leaving aside the price part, the design compared to HERO 8 has had some considerable changes: a 1.4-inch color screen on the front, a larger body (to be able to store more battery) and a rear touchscreen that has increased to 2.27 inches.

What still pisses me off a bit at GoPro is the touch screen response. This is because when we slide or touch to give a command, the response is not so fast – mainly because we are unaccustomed to the response rate of smartphones. But it is worth remembering that it has 14 voice commands that can trigger features such as taking pictures, recording, hanging up and everything.

The GoPro mounting rod remains the same as the previous version, which is folded into the body of the camera itself and makes it easy to change the brackets. The lens is again removable and now allows the exchange for the Max lens module, which reduces distortion and further increases stabilization in photos and videos with the ultra-wide angle. But whoever wants to buy this second lens, needs to pay more money. We have not yet tested this option, as it is not available in Brazil, but it should arrive soon.

The color front screen is a very important addition and makes life easier for vloggers, for example, but it is not touch – which is good for us not to bump into it unintentionally. Unlike previous models, which had a small gray screen that showed only some simpler information, here it helps when framing the selfie photo or video.

It is also worth mentioning that, for the first time, GoPro comes in a reusable box without plastic packaging.

Drums

GoPro increased the battery from 1,220 mAh from HERO 8 to 1,720 mAh on Hero 9, which, according to the manufacturer, implies a 30% longer life than its predecessor. In practice, I found this percentage to be optimistic, but yes, it cannot be denied that there is a significant improvement in duration.

The battery is also more resistant to low temperatures for those who are going to shoot in the snow or somewhere in the south of Brazil.

Image quality

In terms of images, the highlights are due to the new 23.6 MP sensor that takes 20 MP photos that, with “ok” lighting conditions, deliver good images. But the maxim is still valid: the more light the better. Anyway, the leap in quality in relation to the previous generation is clear, with the right to more vivid photos. But at night she still sins a little, leaving that little grain, although the option of making video with night time lapse is interesting.



