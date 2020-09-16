GoPro HERO 9 Black is launched with removable lens

This Wednesday (16), GoPro announced the launch of the new GoPro HERO 9 Black. The action camera comes with a color LCD screen on the front, plus battery and removable lens.

The new 23.6 MP sensor is one of the most significant hardware enhancements since 2012, when the company introduced the 12 MP sensor at HERO 3. The novelty allows you to capture 5K videos and 20 MP photos, with the option to extract frames with 14.7 MP resolution of the videos.

The camera also has the option of being used as a webcam with Full HD resolution, the help of a USB-C cable and the GoPro Webcam desktop application. The feature of streaming live videos is also present.

One of the biggest complaints regarding GoPro cameras was also heard by the company, and now a 1,720 mAh battery is equipped with HERO 9. With that, it offers an average 30% longer life than HERO 8 Black, in addition to promising smooth operation at low temperatures, avoiding the sudden shutdown of the device.

To the delight of older users, the camera lens cap is back and is now compatible with the Max lens module, which offers more stability and an ultrawide field of view. Other modules available since the launch of HERO 8 are also compatible with the new model, including the two-way microphone, the external display and the flash lighting module.

The GoPro HERO 9 Black is available starting today for $ 449.99. Customers who purchase a 1-year subscription to the GoPro service pay $ 349.98 for the new camera. GoPro has not yet informed the price or availability of HERO 9 Black to Brazil.



