GoPro Hero 9 Black introduced; 5K recording and more

The new player of the action camera market: GoPro Hero 9 Black has become official with its features and price. GoPro’s new action camera comes up with two major innovations; After years, the color screen was switched to the front.

In this way, shooters can now see themselves directly on the camera screen. Another innovation is on the video side and the resolution rises to 5K. Let’s take a closer look at the curious details about the GoPro Hero 9 Black features and price without further ado.

GoPro Hero 9 features

When compared to the Hero 8 Black, it has been announced that the action camera, which contains a 1720 mAh battery, offers a battery life of approximately 30 percent, thanks to its size increased by around 10 percent. Hero 9, which can record 30 FPS video at 5K resolution, can take photos at a resolution of 20 Megapixels.

Another development that the Hero 8 Black does not have; removable lens cover This makes it easy to replace in case of damage, while a new accessory called Max Lens Mod becomes available.

In this way, it becomes possible to reach a 155 degree super wide angle, while the Max Hypersmooth video stabilization technology we saw on GoPro Max for the first time is also supported. The screen on the front is 1.2 inches in size.

The 2.27-inch main screen is, as always, touch-sensitive. The video shooting capabilities of GoPro Hero 9 Black are as follows;

– 5K / 30 FPS

– 4K / 60 FPS

– 2.7K / 120 FPS

– 1440p / 120 FPS

– 1080p / 120 FPS

Powered by HyperSmooth 3.0, Hero 9 Black offers live streaming in 1080p resolution and can be used as a webcam at the same resolution. In addition to RAW shooting, it is possible to shoot HDR time lapse at night.

One of the striking details among the GoPro Hero 9 Black features, which has a USB-C port similar to the previous model, is that it offers the opportunity to easily add effects to videos thanks to TimeWarp 3.0.

GoPro Hero 9 Black price

The GoPro Hero 9 Black price was set at $ 449.99. While the price in our country remains unknown, those who have a GoPro Plus subscription in the USA can have this new action camera for $ 349.



