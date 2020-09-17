GoPro Hero 9 Black: Color second screen and more

GoPro revealed the Hero 9 Black action camera. The Hero 9 Black attracts attention at first glance as it presents the most obvious changes in the product line in recent years. GoPro, which renewed the design, placed a colored second screen in front of the camera.

Hero 9 Black manages to surpass what its predecessor has to offer in almost every field. The camera, which offers higher resolution for both photos and videos, carries a larger battery. Hero 9 Black, which can stabilize better in videos, will be sold abroad for $ 449.99.

With the Hero 9 Black, users will be able to take 20-megapixel resolution photos. On the video side, for the first time, 5K video is offered to users. The removable battery with a capacity of 1720 mAh is 40 percent larger than the Hero 8 Black. GoPro also brings back the removable front lens cover on the Hero 9 Black. This cover was not available on Hero 8 Black.

In addition, a modular accessory named Max Lens will be released for the Hero 9 Black next month. This accessory will be available for $ 99 and will offer a wider frame and horizontal fixing.

GoPro Hero 9 Black also promises significant improvements in displays. The size of the touchscreen on the back increases from 1.95 inches to 2.27 inches. It is worth remembering that the second screen added to the front is also an important innovation. Due to the growth of the screen and battery, the Hero 9 Black is getting bigger than its predecessors.

GoPro Hero 9 Black was immediately available for sale abroad after its introduction.



