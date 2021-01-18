GoPro camera: what changed from Hero 8 to Hero 9?

The GoPro camera is one of the most popular devices for those who like to photograph and record videos – especially action. Very popular with adventurers, travelers and those who record vlogs, this device received a recent update and brought a lot of news.

The Hero 9 Black is the newest model in the GoPro family, but the previous version – the Hero 8 Black – is still very competent and delivers great results to users.

In this article, we will briefly review these two models and explain the differences between them.

Launch

The GoPro Hero 8 Black camera was officially announced in October 2019, bringing major design changes compared to past models. One of the main ones was the inclusion of a new way of attaching accessories, something that was incorporated into the Hero 9 Black – launched in September 2020.

The changes in Hero 8 Black to Hero 9 Black were more subtle, but relevant for those who care about the quality of photos and videos.

Design

In general, the design of both is very similar, with a traditional look of action cameras, favoring transport and use with only one hand.

However, the Hero 9 Black is about 10% bigger than the predecessor model and a little bit heavier – 158 grams versus 126 grams. Anyone who is used to the smaller measurements will feel the difference, but the company had good reason to have increased the size of its GoPro camera. The main one is the size of the main screen, which has increased from 1.95 inches to 2.27 inches. The difference may seem small, but it helps in interacting with the display content.