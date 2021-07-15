Google’s Workspace Individual Package Is Available In Five Countries

Google Workspace announced that it will start offering plans for one-person companies with the individual package. This Google, which also provides access to premium features, meets users in five countries.

With Workspace’s individual package, users can host conversations lasting more than 60 minutes in Google Meet. The ability to record Meet conversations and use noise cancellation are among the advantages offered.

In addition, shareable appointment pages allow other people to book a place on users’ calendars. Professional and customizable email layouts for Gmail are also among the upcoming innovations.

The individual pack for Google Workspace is currently available in the US, Brazil, Japan, Canada and Mexico. The package can be tried for 14 days free of charge. Although the monthly fee of the package is $ 9.99, users will be charged $ 7.99 until January 2022.