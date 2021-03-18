Google’s subtitle feature is now in Chrome

Google is expanding its real-time subtitle support. The company is now opening the Live Captions feature, which was previously available on Pixel phones, to all users using a Chrome internet browser.

Live Captions, the Live Caption feature, automatically generates previously unavailable subtitles for videos and audio files with the help of machine learning. Thus, it makes the web more accessible for people with hearing difficulties.

When Live Captions opens, while you’re watching or listening to something, a small, movable box is displayed at the bottom of the web browser. Words are displayed with a slight delay. Small mistakes can be seen in very fast conversations. However, this feature, which was first seen on Pixel phones in 2019, seems to have improved a lot since then.

Subtitles keep streaming even if the audio is muted or turned off completely. Thus, it will be possible to follow videos or podcasts without disturbing others.

Chrome’s Live Subtitle feature also works on YouTube videos, Twitch streams, podcast players, and even some audio streaming services such as SoundCloud. However, Live Captions in Chrome is currently only available in English.

How to turn on Live Caption in Chrome?

Live Captions can be opened in the latest version of Chrome. To do this, you need to open Settings, then select Accessibility under the Advanced section. If you do not see this option, manually update the internet browser and restart it. You will see the Live Caption option at the very beginning of the accessibility settings. When you turn this on, Chrome will quickly download some speech recognition files. Later, when you play an audio in your internet browser, you will also see subtitles.

The Live Caption feature was first shown with the Android Q beta. But so far it has only been exclusive to some Pixel and Samsung phones. Now coming to the Chrome web browser, this feature will help more users.