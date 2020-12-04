Google’s new phone is coming; Pixel XE

An unofficial post was made for the popular Google signed Pixel series. According to the share, a phone with the Google Pixel XE naming is being tried on the way. One of the smartphones that we encounter with many different leaks is a phone of the Pixel series.

Can it come with a phone in Google Pixel XE naming?

It can come according to what is said. Those who follow the technology agenda know Google’s Pixel series. The series had very competitive and remarkable features in its first years. The Pixel series, which has moved away from this mission over the years, now provides an advantage in the camera and software side. Here is the Pixel XE, which is said to be the newest member of the series, also looks alive.

The device, which is said to be Google’s new phone, includes NFC and two SIM card support. Apart from that, there is also a screen hole on the front of the phone, which does not have much detail. The leak visual suggesting it has a larger body is enough to be intriguing.

As you know, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 models were launched a few months ago. If Google comes up with such a model, it seems that we will have to wait.

It is the telephone representation in the main image.



