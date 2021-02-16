Google’s new OS, Fuchsia may run Android and Linux apps

Google continues to work on a new operating system made from scratch, Fuchsia, and some news about the software has surfaced on the web again. According to 9to5Google, the company is developing a solution that will allow running Android and Linux apps on the platform through a “code translator”.

While Android and Chrome OS are based on Linux, Fuchsia has its own kernel called Zircon, which was created entirely from scratch. In order to ensure support for more apps on its new platform, Google is working on a technology called Starnix, which will allow it to run almost natively on the applications of its main mobile operating system.

As described in the functionality documentation, Starnix will function as a “translator” that will make the Linux and Android codes run directly on Fuchsia. With that, the new system would be able to run apps with little loss compared to the program’s source systems.

The main benefit of the approach studied by Google and the greater independence of virtual machines. Virtualization is constantly used to run apps on external systems, but the process can take a lot of device performance.

Temporary solution

According to 9to5Google, even if the tool is not perfect and opens software with eventual flaws, Starnix can serve as a temporary solution for developers while a native application for Fuchsia is being developed. However, the whole concept of the “code translator” is still under development.

Google has only officially presented the Starnix proposal on its website for developers and is studying the possibility of implementation in the future. Considering that Fuchsia may still be far from being released, the system must still undergo many revisions and improvements before it becomes a reality.