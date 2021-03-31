Google’s move to delight those who use cfor free

Google has once again extended its unlimited calling for free Meet users. Those who use Meet free of charge will be able to meet without any time limit until the end of next June.

When Meet was made available to Gmail users, the 60-minute time limit was also removed. Google initially announced that this opportunity will last until September 30, 2020.

Later, this period was extended until March 31. Considering the persistence of pandemic conditions, Google has now extended this opportunity until June 30.

Due to pandemic conditions, education and business life are carried out remotely in many countries of the world. In addition, families are not physically able to come together very easily. For this reason, it can be said that the extension of free unlimited calls offered by Google Meet is an important move.