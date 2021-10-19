Google’s Most Powerful Phone Pixel 6 Pro Introduced

Google Pixel 6 Pro, which has leaked various hardware features in the past months, has been officially introduced. The device, which was officially introduced at the Pixel Fall Launch event today , is powered by the Tensor processor.

Google‘s long-awaited new generation Tensor processor smartphone, Google Pixel 6 Pro, was introduced at the event.

The device, which has been leaking for a while, has finally surfaced. The device draws attention with its powerful rear camera and new generation fast charging technology.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Features

The front screen of Google’s new smartphone Pixel 6 Pro offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate with a resolution of 1440 x 3120 and a 6.71-inch screen. As expected, the device is powered by Google’s own Tenor processor. However, Pixel 6 Pro draws attention with its triple rear camera layout and 89.13 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Unlike the main model, Pixel Pro 6 has 12 GB of RAM instead of 8 GB of RAM . The device, which is expected to compete with the iPhone 13 family, came up with a 50 Megapixel main camera with Samsung GN1 sensor and 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera with Sony IMX 386 sensor . The triple camera array of the device is complemented by a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

As expected for a while, the device will support 30W fast charging. Just like the Pixel 6 model, the Pixel 6 Pro will come with the Android 12 operating system. Pixel 6 Pro, which will be released in the new period, will also include WiFi 6, USB Type-C 3.1 and NFC technologies.

Processor – Google Tensor

RAM- 12GB

Storage- 128/256/512GB

Screen- 6.7” QHD+ (1440×3120, 19.5:9) LTPO OLED, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass

Battery- 5003mAh, 30W (USB PD PPS) wired, up to 23W wireless charging

Rear Camera- 50 Megapixel f/1.85 main camera, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 48 Megapixel camera

Front camera- 11.1 Megapixels

Connection- 5G, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

Other- IP68, under-display finger sensor, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1, Dual-SIM

Dimensions- 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm, 210g

Colors- Yellow, White, Black

Google Pixel 6 Pro Price

Google’s next-generation smartphone, Google Pixel Pro 6 , will be available in the last months of 2021. The selling price of the device is set at $899 at the entry level.