Google’s most powerful phone: Pixel 6 Pro introduced!

The Google Pixel 6 Pro, which has leaked various hardware features in the past months, has been officially introduced. The device, which was officially introduced at the Pixel Fall Launch event today, is powered by the Tensor processor.

The device, which has been leaking for a while, has finally surfaced. The device draws attention with its powerful rear camera and new generation fast charging technology.

Google Pixel 6 Pro features

The front screen of Google’s new smartphone Pixel 6 Pro offers 120Hz screen refresh rate with a resolution of 1440 x 3120 and a 6.7-inch screen. As expected, the device is powered by Google’s own Tenor processor. However, Pixel 6 Pro draws attention with its triple rear camera layout and 89.13 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Unlike the main model, Pixel Pro 6 has 12 GB of RAM instead of 8 GB of RAM. The device, which is expected to compete with the iPhone 13 family, came up with a 50 Megapixel main camera with Samsung GN1 sensor and 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera with Sony IMX 386 sensor. The triple camera array of the device is complemented by a 48 Megapixel telephoto camera. There is a 11.1 Megapixel camera on the front of Google’s new flagship.

As expected for a while, the device will support 30W fast charging. Just like the Pixel 6 model, the Pixel 6 Pro will come with the Android 12 operating system. Pixel 6 Pro, which will be released in the new period, will also include WiFi 6, USB Type-C 3.1 and NFC technologies. Pixel 6 Pro includes three different color options, yellow, white and black.

Pixel 6, which has IP68 waterproof certification, which has been on smartphones for a while, also has wireless charger support up to 23W. The device, which is only 3 grams heavier than its brother Pixel 6, appeared in front of users with a weight of 210 grams.

Processor – Google Tensor

RAM – 12GB

Storage – 128/256/512GB

Display – 6.7” QHD+ (1440×3120, 19.5:9) LTPO OLED, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass

Battery – 5003mAh, 30W (USB PD PPS) wired, up to 23W wireless charging

Rear Camera – 50 Megapixel f/1.85 main camera, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 48 Megapixel camera

Front Camera – 11.1 Megapixels

Connectivity – 5G, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

Other – IP68, under-display finger sensor, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1, Dual-SIM

Dimensions – 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm, 210g

Colors – Yellow, White, Black

Google Pixel 6 Pro price

Google’s next-generation smartphone, Google Pixel Pro 6, will be available in the last months of 2021. The selling price of the device is set at $899 at the entry level.