Google’s 3D animals get insect models; know how to use

New 3D animal models arrived on Google search this Tuesday (28th). The pets of the time are insects, and the search allows you to view full-size ladybugs, beetles, butterflies and wasps using Google’s Augmented Reality tool. It is worth remembering that the search in 3D is already available for other animals, some figures of commemorative dates, attractions of museums and models of cell and human body.

To access the “see in your space” option of 3D animals, your Android smartphone must be compatible with the Google Play Services app for RA. In the case of iPhone (iOS), the feature is available when searching for models from the iPhone 6S, including the iPhone SE.

23 insects have been added and, to view them, just perform a simple Google search with the pet’s name. The tool also allows interactions, and the 3D insects emit characteristic sounds and move around the cell phone screen.

In addition, with the pinch of fingers, it is possible to enlarge the image to observe the details of the insects, and check the actual size of the animal. The “see in your space” button, on the other hand, allows you to transpose the small animal into the environment, with the cell phone camera. When selecting “see in 3D” in Google search, the “related models” section allows you to view the other figures of insects added to the search.

The first 3D animals were announced at the 2019 Google I / O annual conference, and featured Augmented Reality images of some mammals such as panda, tiger, lion and horse at scale. Later, more images were added to the search engine and, today, it is possible to find models in three dimensions of the human body, of cells, attractions of museums like the astronaut Neil Armstrong, realistic images of dinosaurs and, even, commemorative figures like the bunny of the Easter, for example.

Available insect models

The 23 models added include species of beetles, butterflies, fireflies, ladybugs and cicadas. Among them are:

Japanese rhinoceros beetle (or Dynastinae)

Hercules beetle

Atlas beetle

Vacaloura

Dorcus hopei binodulosus

Lucanus maculifemoratus

Leiodidae (or Ceratocanthus aeneus)

Bupreste (or Julodimorpha)

ladybug

Firefly

Rosalia batesi

Butterflies

Morpho

Atlas moth (or Attacus atlas)

Praying Mantis

Grasshopper

Dragon-fly

Wasp

Hyalessa maculaticollis

Abura zemi

Periodic cicada (or Magicicada)

Meimuna opalifera (or Megatibicen pronotalis)

Tanna japonensis



