Google, Xiaomi, Oppo and vivo will launch foldable phone

The foldable cell phone market is set to grow even more next year. According to a last report by the founder and analyst of Display Search and DSCC, Ross Young, 2021 will be marked by launches from the segment of brands like Xiaomi, Oppo and vivo, in addition to Google.

In a post on his Twitter account, the expert detailed the upcoming arrivals for next year. According to him, Samsung will launch another three flexible models; already Xiaomi, Oppo and vivo will present another four among themselves; and Google will also announce one. Check out:

Second half of 2021 is going to be really exciting for foldable smartphones. At least 3 models from Samsung, 4 models from Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi and 1 model from Google…BTW, no Z Fold Lite – Z Flip Lite. Specs for all are in our latest Foldable Report. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 10, 2020

Another information passed by Young is that there will not be a Galaxy Z Fold Lite smartphone. But he confirmed the future existence of the Galaxy Z Flip Lite. The first was expected for the first quarter of 2021. The second was even speculated, which would not be a surprise.

It is worth noting that the three Chinese manufacturers mentioned do not yet have flexible devices in their portfolios. Only Xiaomi had already demonstrated a functional prototype. In this way, they will make their respective debuts in the segment.

Google already confirmed more than a year ago that it worked on a foldable device, but still in the prototype phase. An internal document revealed in August this year even cited a flexible cellphone with the code name “passport”, which could be the company’s novelty for the Pixel family in 2021.



