Google would pay to be a search engine

The United States government filed a lawsuit against Google and revealed details of the company’s dominance in the online search market. According to information from the New York Times, the Mountain View giant would be paying up to $ 12 billion annually to be the default search engine for iOS.

According to the report, Apple has a contract with Google to keep the company’s solution as standard on iPhones and iPads. The agreement would have been renewed in 2017 and the stipulated amount goes beyond all previous estimates.

In 2014, when the partnership was already drawing attention, speculation pointed out that Google paid up to $ 1 billion to Apple. In 2014, estimates pointed to a value of around US $ 3 billion.

The New York Times now points out that the annual payments made by Google are between $ 8 billion and $ 12 billion. That is, if the information is correct, the contract with Google represents up to 21% of Apple’s annual revenue.

Unfair competition

The United States Department of Justice, which is responsible for the lawsuit, claims that Google’s billionaire payments generate unfair competition in the market, since very few companies are able to shell out so much money. Currently, about half of the company’s search engine searches are on Apple devices.

In addition to the partnership agreement with Apple, Google is also being accused of maintaining other anti-competitive practices. The web giant has contracts that force the installation of the company’s applications on Android phones, which would be limiting the reach of competitors.



