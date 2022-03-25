Google Will Use The Camera Of Your Mobile To Prevent Vision Problems

Google is one of the most advanced companies in artificial intelligence. The firm has some of the most powerful software that works wonders in many areas. One of the last is the field of health, where he has already proven what he is capable of, although he wants to put his potential at the service of the whole world. And the proof of this is the new feature with which you can recognize vision problems using the front camera of your mobile.

This is ARDA, the new Google AI

Artificial intelligence is very present nowadays. This technology is capable not only of learning from all the models it has to determine what each thing in an image is, or the sound that is reproduced or with which note the one you have just reproduced matches. It is much more than that, especially if we apply it to the medical field.

And it is here that technology and medicine can, and in fact go hand in hand to offer people effective treatments for their ailments. But sometimes prevention is better than cure, so it is not only enough to go to the doctor to tell you what you have, it is also necessary to take care of yourself from home with what you do.

And it is in this line that Google has advanced with its new artificial intelligence Automated Retinal Disease Assessment (ARDA). It is a system that is responsible for studying the user’s retina in order to prevent nothing less than diabetic retinopathy, a problem that can lead to blindness if not treated in time.

From what DigitalTrends tells, the tests have been carried out in Thailand and it seems that they are a success. It is true that work is still being done to improve artificial intelligence as long as it produces extremely reliable results, but the truth is that this work is combined with something that is key: utility.

And it is that this AI is incorporated into the camera of any mobile phone, so it is perfect for reducing precision instruments to something that any doctor can carry in his pocket.

Google’s other medical breakthroughs

ARDA is a very interesting novelty that, as we were saying, puts in the palm of your hand the possibility of recognizing a serious illness in time. Let us remember that back in 2018 we learned that the Mountain View firm was capable of using AI to detect cancer quickly, something that will undoubtedly help doctors to give a clearer and more direct diagnosis.