Google will provide free access to paid news content

Google, which has implemented a $ 1 billion investment plan for partnerships with news publishers, will offer some paid news content for free under the News Showcase program. At the News Showcase announced by Google in October, story panels prepared by publishers are shown to users.

According to the statement made by Google; News Showcase will provide free access to paid content in line with agreements with some publishers. The cost of these content will be paid by Google to publishers. It will be necessary to register on the publishers’ websites to access these content.

This opportunity can be used in a certain number of countries at first. News Showcase was made available in Germany and Brazil in October. Later, broadcasters from Argentina, Australia, United Kingdom, France and Canada also joined the program. According to the statement made by Google, negotiations continue with broadcasters from different countries for the program.

Google has also announced a new storyboard. With this new panel, broadcasters can select the important news of the day and highlight them. These picks will be displayed in the “For You” tab of the Google News platform and in a new custom area in the Newsstand section.

Google News Showcase first appeared on Android. The Showcase can now be accessed via Google News’s iOS application. It will soon be possible to see the Showcase on the Web and Google Discover.



