Google Will Open 200 Engineering Jobs In Brazil By The End Of 2023

Google announced that it will open 200 new vacancies for engineers in Brazil by the end of 2023. The company has an Engineering Center in Belo Horizonte (MG) and intends to double the number of professionals working in the country. The company also intends to invest over two years in the development of an engineering force in the city of São Paulo (SP).

Opportunities include hybrid work options in the capitals mentioned above and 100% remote positions. The company also offers dedicated channels to encourage black people to sign up, a practice adopted by Google in Brazil since the end of last year. Throughout 2022, the company will open more jobs in technology and business.

“Today, Brazil is one of the most important markets for us, appearing in the ‘top 5’ in the list of the company’s nine products with more than one billion users”, says Fabio Coelho, president of Google Brazil.

Google Careers in Brazil

Some applications for computer engineering professionals are already open, in areas such as privacy and data security, for example. Applications for new vacancies can be made on the Google Careers website.

At the top of the Google Careers page, click on the “Jobs” tab

Apply filters (skills, experience, job name) in the left corner of the screen

The application is made by clicking on the job title and then on the “Apply” button

For candidates who self-identify as black, the process is the same: just visit the company’s Careers page and search for jobs identified with the “Black Community Inclusion” add-on.