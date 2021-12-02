Google will make it easier for you to find a doctor!

Google, one of the world’s largest search engines, introduced new features that will make it easier to find the right doctor.

Google is the world’s most used search engine. It makes the lives of its users easier, especially with its partnerships with major social media platforms. The company is trying to make the search engine more attractive by releasing new updates.

With the incoming updates, the search engine becomes more capable. Google has announced new features that it will add to Google Search with its statement today. Finding the right doctors for you will not be as difficult as it used to be.

Google will give you access to the right doctors!

Although Google normally provided information about doctors, this information was limited. The information has been increased with the new statement. You will now be able to see which language the doctor you found speaks. In this way, if you are a foreigner, you can avoid seeing a doctor who does not speak your language. Due to the language problem in health, some problems may occur today.



Another feature is insurance networks. Which insurances doctors have agreements with is very important for most patients. Thanks to this feature, you will be able to see which insurance companies the doctors have agreements with. In addition, you will be able to access the health conditions and capacities of the polyclinics in the information section. .

As you know, Google attaches great importance to human health. Along with previous updates, he had published tests for depression and mental health problems. By solving these tests, you can understand whether you have a problem or not. In addition, it can guide you in any situation with COVID-19 tests.

New features added to Google

With the new features added, it will now be easier to learn about forest fires. With the feature that will be presented on Google Maps, you will be able to see up-to-date information about forest fires. In addition, Google will begin to offer more appropriate recommendations to users with artificial intelligence.

After the word you searched for, suggestions will be offered to users under the name of “other topics you might want to find”. In this way, you will see suggestions related to the subject you are searching for. This will be available for English searches and mobile devices for now. So what are your thoughts? Do you think online health tests are useful? Do not forget to leave your comments and opinions below.