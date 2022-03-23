Google Will Allow Alternative Payment Methods On Spotify

Google announced on Wednesday (23) the launch of a pilot program that will allow participants to offer their own billing systems for in-app purchases available on the Play Store. With the novelty, users will be able to choose between the technology of the official Android store and the tool provided by the developer.

According to the Mountain View company, the tests will have the participation of a “small number of developers”. The first app to offer its own additional charge system along with the Play Store engine is Spotify.

“This pilot will help us increase our understanding of whether and how user choice billing works for users in different countries and for developers of different sizes and categories,” explained Sameer Samat, Vice President of Product Management. The test comes amid mounting criticism from lawmakers over fees charged on the platform.

With the novelty, the user will have more options for payment methods to buy items in games or purchase subscriptions to streaming services, for example. The pilot follows the same payment flexibility on the Play Store in South Korea implemented at the end of 2021, following the determination of local legislation.

Freedom for the user

Chosen to begin testing with third-party billing systems on the Play Store, Spotify said the change “will give everyone the freedom to sign up and make purchases using the payment option of their choice directly in the app.” The alternative method will be available in all markets where music streaming operates.

However, the pilot is only expected to start in a few select markets and can be expanded based on user feedback. The companies did not say which regions will be the first to receive the feature, nor did they disclose an exact date for the start of the tests.

Something that is also not clear is the number of developers who will be able to use their own charging systems in Android apps in this first stage of the project. The names of the other pilots were not released by Google.