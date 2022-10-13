Google will accept payments in cryptocurrencies!

Cryptocurrencies continue to increase their popularity and areas of use day by day. Despite the fact that they have fallen a lot recently, cryptocurrency companies and exchanges are signing new agreements. The latest example occurred between Google and Coinbase.

Google and Coinbase Partnership Can Pave the Way for Cryptocurrencies

Google is starting to accept cryptocurrency payments for some of its users by partnering with Coinbase. Accordingly, Google Cloud customers will soon be able to pay for services using cryptocurrencies thanks to a new partnership with Coinbase.

Initially, this feature will be available only for certain blockchain-oriented companies. However, more companies will be able to use this feature later. Many cryptocurrencies will be accepted alongside Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum and Litecoin for the service, which is expected to be launched in early 2023.

Coinbase will facilitate payments between users and Google for a small commission. The partnership also includes the use of Coinbase Google Cloud as a strategic cloud service provider to create data exchange and transmission services.

Coinbase has announced that it will use the Google Cloud computing platform for large-scale processing of blockchain data, increasing the global reach of crypto services using Google’s premium fiber-optic network.

In the coming period, we have a very high chance of seeing various Google breakthroughs regarding cryptocurrencies. In January 2022, Google Cloud took an important step in this direction by appointing PayPal CEO Arnold Goldberg as the head of its payment division.

Of course, Google is not the only company working with cryptocurrencies. Many other companies are also continuing their research on the introduction of cryptocurrencies. For example, the Microsoft Store has been accepting bitcoin payments since 2014 as a result of a partnership with BitPay. So, what do you think about paying with cryptocurrencies? You can share your opinion with us in the comments section.