Google Web: Possibility To Set A Password For Information On The Event Page

Google Web and Activity page; that is, it added a way to put a password on the page that shows all your activity on Google services, including your searches, YouTube watch history, and Google Assistant queries. Without verification, anyone who grabs a device you’re logged in to can see this activity.

To enable verification, you can go to activity.google.com and click the “Manage my activity verification” link on the page that opens. From there, you can select the Request Additional Verification option, save it, and enter your password to confirm that you are the one trying to make the change.

If you haven’t turned on verification, a stream of your Google activity on your devices connected to your account will be shown when you visit activity.google.com without asking for a password.

But turning on verification requires the person trying to view the information to click the Verify button and enter their Google account password before showing any history. For those who share the same computer or sometimes let people who are not fully trusted use their devices, this can be a very useful change.

On the Web & App Activity page, you can also check what activity Google recorded and whether it was automatically deleted. You can then decide if you are satisfied with these settings. If not, you can also change them on this page.

At Google’s I / O launch event last week, Android talked a lot about privacy with its announcements such as the new Private Compute Core, the locked photos folder, and the ability to quickly delete your last 15 minutes of browsing time on Chrome.