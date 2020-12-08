Google warns that it will delete files from Drive

Google has started to notify users of Gmail, Google Photos and Drive indicating that it can delete files from those who are over the free storage limit. In 2020, the company changed the rules for using its cloud and included guidelines that empower the company to delete materials in certain cases.

The e-mail sent to users highlights that, as of June 1, 2021, anyone who exceeds free storage for two years may have data deleted. The same is also true for accounts that have been inactive for more than 24 months.

The company had previously warned about changing guidelines in a statement, but is now being more incisive and sending emails to users. The company also points out that it will send several alerts to customers before carrying out any file deletion.

End of free backup on Google Photos

Deleting files in accounts that exceed the storage limit is not the only change that will take effect on June 1, 2021. As of the date, Google Photos will also lose its free backup function.

Users can save photos and videos without worrying about storage until the end of May next year. Starting in June, however, all content sent to the Google Photos cloud will count in the 15 GB free used by Gmail and Drive today.

You can see how much free space you have in the Google cloud by following this tutorial, which also includes details on how to increase the storage space on your account.



