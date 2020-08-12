Google wants to use mobile phones against earthquakes

Google announced the creation of the “largest earthquake detection network in the world”. From this Monday (11), anyone who has a cell phone with Android 5.0 or later will be able to participate in Android Earthquake Alerts System and collaborate with the detection of seismic waves. The proposal is to use the accelerometer of each smartphone as a small seismometer. Thus, it will be possible to alert people about emergency situations.

Currently, seismometer systems are used to carry out this type of alert, but the equipment is usually expensive and difficult to install.

Google has identified in the huge Android cell phone network the possibility of warning about earthquakes seconds before they happen. An early warning will allow people to take shelter in safe places and save lives.

All current smartphones have the sensor called accelerometer, capable of detecting the movements of the device. Upon identifying an earthquake-like earthquake, the Earthquake Alerts System will send a signal to Google’s earthquake detection server, along with the device’s approximate location. By comparing the data obtained with other cell phones in the same area, it will then be possible to check whether an earthquake exists or not.

“Each phone is capable of detecting that something like an earthquake is happening, but you need a set of phones to know for sure that an earthquake is happening,” explained Marc Stogaitis, principal software engineer at Google. This means that if a smartphone mistakenly detects a seismic movement, the system of algorithms can identify it as a false alert.

Google said the system would still be able to locate the epicenter of the quake and determine the intensity of the earthquake. The limitation of the proposal is the fact that users closest to the earthquake will be able to produce data about the phenomenon, but will hardly receive an alert in time to protect themselves, since it is not possible to predict an earthquake in advance.

Motion detection works to preserve battery life and alerts can be disabled at any time by the user. Another point is that Google will not need to use the exact location data of the device and the information collected will be anonymized to preserve the user’s identity.

The implementation of the service will start immediately in California, in the United States. The state currently has the ShakeAlert system, which provides data collected by more than 700 seismometers. In this case, Google will act in sending the information to all Android phones.



