Google wants to use its processors more.

Google News; According to the information received, Google seems to want to use its processors more.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models will be released at the end of October, the most important feature of these models is that they have a special processor signed by Google.

According to the information we know, Google’s processor called Tensor is actually the Exynos 9855, developed by Samsung but not made available.

For this model, customized by Google, Google states that it is the result of more than 3 years of effort.

The company, which wants to get the reward of this effort, wants to use this product in more products.

Google’s self-developed ARM-based processors may appear in Chromebook notebook and tablet models in 2023.

According to this news, we see that Google has a plan just like Apple.

Apple also uses similar processors in its mobile devices in its computers.

We will wait and see how these two will respond to this news, which seems like bad news for Intel and AMD.