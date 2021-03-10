Google wants to digitize money in Mercado Pago Brazil

On Wednesday (10), Nubank, Mercado Pago and Google announced the creation of Zetta, an association focused on innovation in the financial sector and digitalization of the economy. According to the companies, the entity’s objective is to encourage digital inclusion and the financial progress of Brazilians and to foster entrepreneurship.

In a statement, the companies recalled that technology companies that work with financial services are increasingly relevant. Bruno Magrani, who is director of Institutional Relations at Nubank, will be the president of the association.

“Zetta is a forum for debates on innovation and modernization in the sector. And it will always put the interests of customers first,” he said.

Bankarization of Brazilians

The digital inclusion and banking of Brazilians will be another permanent agenda for Zetta, explained François Martins, director of Government Relations at Mercado Pago. According to him, Zetta will combine market intelligence, technical knowledge and dynamism to “empower millions of Brazilians to have access to digital financial services”.

Marcelo Lacerda, director of Public Policies at Google, also explained that the idea is to transform financial services into a humanized, inclusive and democratic space.

The initiative also includes the participation of brands such as Creditas, Banco Inter, Grupo Movile, Hash and iugu.

Search

In addition to the announcement of the creation of the association, a survey called “The role of technology in the economic recovery” was released. The survey dealt with the importance of innovation in Brazil in relation to the difficulties imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The report shows, for example, that the number of people with an active credit card increased by 29% between February and November last year.