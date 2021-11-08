Google Wallpapers hit record download

The Google Wallpapers application, which has been in the Play Store since 2016, maintains its leadership in this field with the number of downloads.

In the use of smartphones, many people want to personalize their device. Various touches are made, from ringtones to themes. One of the most important moves in personalizing smartphones is the selection of wallpapers suitable for the person. So much so that for many, these choices are a form of therapy.

There are wallpaper applications that can be downloaded easily and for free on Google Play and App Store. The Google Wallpapers application in the Play Store is one of them.

Google Wallpapers, over 500 million downloads

Google Wallpapers is a large collection of images as well as decorating the screen of your personal smartphone. Many people download the application not only for wallpaper use, but also for browsing the image gallery. The application, which contains many categories, has exceeded 500 million downloads in the Play Store.



Google Wallpapers became available on the Play Store in 2016. The application is constantly renewing itself with regular updates. It has also created a wide range of content with many theme designs. Content such as abstract images, landscape and macro photography, Google Maps, satellite shots are also available.

There are also improved options for those who find it difficult to choose among the hundreds of wallpapers available. There is also an option to have the app automatically set a new wallpaper every day by selecting favorite categories. All wallpapers can be applied to the home screen, the lock screen or both, as desired.



With 500 million downloads, Google Wallpapers became one of the highest-downloaded wallpapers apps. The Zedge™ Wallpapers & Ringtones app follows Google Wallpapers with 100 million downloads.

Do you also pay attention to wallpaper selections? Do you like the Google Wallpapers app? Please share your views with us in the comments section.