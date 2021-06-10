Google Waging War On ‘Slanderous’ Sites

Google is changing its search results algorithm. Thus, the company aims to prevent slanderous claims. Google is updating its search algorithm to avoid filling search results with unproven slanderous claims about individuals.

According to the news reported by The New York Times, Google is increasing its fight against sites that make unverified claims about individuals and potentially life-destroying claims in its new update.

How will the new Google algorithm work?

David Graff, Google vice president of global policy and standards, said the algorithm will have a significant and positive impact for those affected. In the modified algorithm, users will report that they have been a victim of a site using the pre-existing system. Google will also register that person as a ‘known victim’. Thus, the name of the person in question will be automatically stored in similar search results.

The change in Google algorithm could help prevent too many posts from clogging up the site’s search results. NYT stated that completely removing the posts would cost as high as $20,000. This figure can go up to around $700 per post on individual sites and services.

For the process, which is in the beta stage, some users stated that the broadcasts are mostly lost.

The move represents the latest shift in Google original self-proclaimed role as an unbiased results provider. The company said in 2004 that its results are purely objective and independent of employees’ beliefs and preferences.

However, over the years, although the EU has legislation such as the ‘right to be forgotten’, it has not been softened. This means that the company is now fulfilling an increasingly important role in the web space, beyond 90 percent of global searches.