Google, Voice Recognition Algorithm VoiceFilter

Google announced the light version of the voice recognition artificial intelligence model named “VoiceFilter”, which it announced in 2018. The model, which is only 2.2 MB in size and can work with tons of applications, prevents the difficulties of sound perception. However, this artificial intelligence model only supports the English language for now.

US-based technology giant Google has many services. Speech recognition features are also used in some of these services. For example, all of the features like Assistant, Translation and Voice Recorder found on Pixel devices try to ensure speech perception in some way. However, getting this done was a very difficult issue. Aware of this situation, Google has now announced a new artificial intelligence model that makes things easier.

The biggest problem with applications that can recognize speech was to extract users’ voices from other speakers and noise in the environment. Taking action to overcome this problem in 2018, the company created an artificial intelligence called VoiceFilter. Google, which remodels this artificial intelligence, which has a very heavy structure, is now introduced to consumers with “VoiceFilter-lite”, which takes only 2.2 MB of space on devices.

Artificial intelligence models for sound identification are generally heavy in nature. They lead to high battery consumption and CPU usage. Here is Google’s new artificial intelligence model, which prevents this. The artificial intelligence model, which can work in harmony with tons of mobile applications, will provide various advantages to both Google and other developers.

According to the statements made by Google, VoiceFilter-lite uses the user’s already analyzed voice. However, if there is a conflict during detection, artificial intelligence works to prevent this conflict. In addition, this artificial intelligence model does not need to be integrated into the main model. Naturally, a previously undefined voice can bypass VoiceFilter-lite and switch to a different voice recognition model. Artificial intelligence, which can only be used in English for now, is expected to support different languages ​​in the future.



