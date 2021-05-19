Google: Video Calls Using Holograms: Google’s Project Starline

Google: Invented in 1948 but perfected years later with the inclusion of the laser, holography is an advanced photography technique that consists of creating three-dimensional images based on the use of light. The creation of holograms has captivated science fiction works for decades, with icons as powerful as the R2-D2 robot from Star Wars reproducing the hologram of Princess Leia.

In fact we can create a projector or player at home using the mobile, just like for Virtual Reality. But we want what we’ve been watching for so long in movies and video games. And although the technology is not yet so advanced as to have holograms with movement type Secundo from Beyond Good & Evil or Cortana from Halo, it may represent something more static, like the new thing from Google.

Project Starlet Google

Imagine making a video call with a family member, with your partner or a group call at work. And instead of looking at a mobile or laptop screen to see the face of your contact, it appears to you as if you were in a window, a real-size and three-dimensional version of that person.

That’s what’s behind Google’s Project Starlet, an add-on to video calls that creates a hologram of the other person with whom you can naturally talk, gesture, and maintain eye contact all the time.

To make this experience possible, Google is applying techniques and technologies such as:

– Research in computer vision

– Machine learning

– Spatial audio

– Compression in real time.

We have also “developed an innovative light field visualization system that creates a sense of volume and depth that can be experienced without the need for additional glasses or headphones.” The effect is the feeling that a person is sitting right in front of you, as if they were right there.

Close distance communication

Really promising, the Starline project is only “currently available in some of our offices and is based on custom built hardware and highly specialized equipment”, so it will still take time to arrive and settle in a way that is accessible to everyone. But the idea behind it, its possibilities, are undoubtedly enormous.

And it is that until very recently, things like using Augmented Reality filters while broadcasting in streaming was something impossible, and today almost any mobile phone and various social networks can do it.