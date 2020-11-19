Google updates Messages with a new encryption

There is no phone that does not have a messaging app, however basic it may be. Of course the SMS are still valid, but users are betting on other types of applications that they find in the stores of different software developers. And among all the range of options you have, Google comes with a new proposal for an encrypted messaging application.

Encrypted messages in the next Google app

Those in Mountain View have many applications working. Some of them are very successful such as Gmail, YouTube, Drive or Keep to name a few. Unfortunately, not all of them are like that and the firm has been so careful to eliminate some of them. But we have the case of the curious movement of Google with the presentation of another encrypted messaging application.

The truth is that it is the Messages app, which you can download for free from the Google Play Store. This application helps you see all the SMS you make, but it has improved functions that will help you place yourself in a position similar to that of others such as Messenger or WhatsApp for example. These characteristics have to do with the improved quality of video and photos, sending and receiving messages via WiFI, group chat, reactions to messages, the double check that tells you when a message has been seen, among others.

And the thing does not end here because, as we told you before, it also has a security improvement that should not be lacking in this type of application. This is end-to-end encryption, essential for the peace of mind of users since it encrypts messages to prevent someone from stealing them after a hack. Now it only remains to see the progression that the application has and how it competes against the rest of the competition.

Goodbye to Google’s messaging apps

One of the things Google has done recently is throw away apps that it didn’t want or that didn’t work. Hangouts has been one of them, which has suffered the same fate as Allo, two apps that worked for exactly the same thing. This movement of the Mountain View with Messages is decisive for the app to work better and extends its life for a few years at least on smartphones.



