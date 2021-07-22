Google TV wins special Tokyo Olympics page

Google TV: With the start of the Tokyo Olympics this Friday (23), Google TV gained a page dedicated to the Olympic events. Soon, the “For You” tab will show a shortcut for anyone who wants to follow the games.

By clicking on the option, the user of the new Chromecast will be directed to a page with apps from official broadcasters and live streams on YouTube. As well, the person will have access to videos of previous competitions.

In addition to being a shortcut to game broadcasts, the page dedicated to the Tokyo Olympics recommends TV shows and movies about sports. For more, there are special video indications about Japan and the country’s culture.

These news are part of Google’s great effort to keep users informed about the competition. For example, YouTube TV will display content in 4K and show frames with information and statistics from the tests.

Finally, Google Assistant will also be ready to answer any questions about the Olympic Games. The software will always bring quick answers about the results of the matches and medals board.