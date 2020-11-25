Google TV lost integration with streaming app

Google TV was launched with the new Chromecast and a new interface that promises to integrate all streaming services on just one home screen, making it easy to choose what you want to watch. However now it seems that it is not that integrated, at least not with Netflix according to 9to5Google.

According to 9to5Google, content from Netflix, one of the largest streaming apps in the world, is no longer integrated into the Google TV home screen interface. The change was noticed two days after the app titles were blocked from entering the list of programs to watch later on the mobile app.

That way, no series or movie on Netflix appears on Google TV recommendations, after all it is not even possible to link streaming to it. If you search for the Stranger Things series, as in the example above, the play button is not shown, just two to say whether you liked the series or not and another to watch later, which does not work.

When contacting Google about what happened, the answer was as follows:

“With Google TV, our goal is to bring the best of our search and discovery capabilities through your subscriptions to your favorite devices. We work with each content partner to make these entertainment experiences possible, and the level of integration will vary accordingly. with the partner. ”

So far, Netflix has not commented on this, but we hope that this integration will return to Google TV, since Netflix is ​​one of the most popular streaming services on the planet.



