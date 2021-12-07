Google TV Adds 300 Free Live Channels From Pluto TV

Google TV: In partnership with Pluto TV, Google TV will add more than 300 free live channels, which will be accessible on all devices running the system, as announced by the search giant on Monday (6). The novelty, which had been speculated on in recent months, arrives first in the United States, in the coming weeks.

Belonging to ViacomCBS, Pluto TV has a wide variety of free online TV channels in its portfolio, which feature advertisements in the middle of programming. CNN, CBS News, Comedy Central, Paramount Plus Pick and Showtime Selects are some of them, but there are also stations dedicated to specific content and genres (action, comedy, documentary, etc.).

The new free channels options on Google TV will be available in the “Live” tab within the platform, and can also be found among the recommendations in the “For you” tab. The integration makes it easy to discover linear channels in the system, something rival Roku offers with its “Roku Channel”.

This is the fourth partnership with streaming services made by the Mountain View giant’s system, launched in Brazil in October. Users already had access to content from Philo, YouTube TV and Sling TV, which requires a paid subscription.

More news for US users

Google announced other benefits for users of the platform in the American market, for this end of year, as a new batch of free movies on YouTube. The added productions are Christmas themed and require advertisements to be displayed during runtime.

Users who activate a new device with Google TV in the country will also have free access to Peacock Premium streaming for six months, to watch movies, series, sports, live programming and other attractions. The benefits are available on Chromecast with Google TV and on TVs from Sony and TCL.