Google turns offices into covid-19 vaccination points

Google will cede company parking lots, open spaces and office buildings to help vaccinate against covid-19 in the United States. The confirmation came from the company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, who made the statement in a post on the brand’s blog.

The goal is to provide more places for mass vaccination to take place, including in regions that still have no defined immunization points. The initiative is a partnership with the private company One Medical and government entities, but there is still no date to start as it is in the discussion phase on feasibility and hygiene factors.

For now, Google will lease properties in the North American cities of New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Kirkland.

More Actions

In addition to the spaces, Google announced the donation of US $ 150 million to “promote vaccine education, equal distribution and facilitation in finding relevant information, such as where and when to be immunized”.

The interface of the search engine results page when the search term involves vaccines has also been changed. From now on, it brings more accurate and complete information on dose distribution.