Google Tried To Limit Samsung Galaxy Store On Android, Says Lawsuit

Google: A lawsuit against Google’s alleged anti-competitive market practices regarding Android brought information about what the company thought of having a competition with other app stores.

According to The Verge website, the text of the lawsuit suggests that Google did not like the changes made by the Samsung Galaxy Store and that the company took some actions to limit the competitor’s action. “Google felt deeply threatened when Samsung began modifying its own app store,” the lawsuit says.

To avoid these threats, Google has even taken actions such as banning pre-installation of app stores by default and even tried to pay Samsung to abandon relationships with developers that could strengthen ties with the South Korean. The opposite would also have happened: the encouragement by the owner of Android for companies to launch their apps only in the official Play Store.

Why is this a problem?

One of Google’s main arguments for avoiding antitrust lawsuits is that the company allows the installation of third-party services — either via other app stores or by running APKs directly. This was even quoted in a post made by Google itself on its official blog, defending itself from the current action.

In the case of iOS, both installation alternatives are not available. However, if these actions of removal and attempt to harm the rival are proven, the situation may not be so favorable.

Control of the ecosystem is one of the points of indictment by Epic Games against Google and Apple over Fortnite, in addition to charging a 30% fee on microtransactions.