Google to launch foldable cell phone in 2021

Google is expected to launch a new foldable Pixel phone later this year, according to information released by Jon Prosser, known for publishing the brand’s “secrets”. On Twitter, Prosser said that the launch is scheduled for the end of this year or, at worst, in the beginning of 2022.

For now, little is known about the device. Rumors indicate that the smartphone will be foldable and that it will have a 7.6 inch display provided by Samsung. Google has yet to comment on the matter.

According to a new report by TheElec, in addition to working on the development of a foldable OLED for Google, Samsung will also be a supplier of other brands, such as Oppo and Xiaomi, which aim to have a screen of approximately 6.38 inches.

New Pixel line

Prosser’s news follows a series of rumors about the new Google folding. In August last year, an internal company document was leaked and already revealed the search giant’s desire to develop a Pixel phone for 2021. In addition to the foldable, the documentation also pointed to the existence of more devices in production: the entry smartphone Pixel 5A and two other devices identified with the codenames “Raven” and “Oriole”.

Another novelty that should appear in the Pixel line in 2021, according to the report, is the new processor architecture. The company entered into a partnership with Samsung to manufacture chips.