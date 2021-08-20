Google to Disable Android Auto Version For Mobile Phones

Google: With its release closer and closer, Android 12 promises exciting improvements in many respects. In addition to the visual changes, however, there is also the disabling of some features, such as the case of Android Auto, which will no longer be available for mobile phones in the new version of the operating system.

Released back in 2014, Android Auto lacked mild compatibility with vehicles at the time, being sold more as an add-on feature than a function, in fact. To get around the problem, Google soon followed up with a standalone version of the tool for mobile phones, allowing users to take advantage of its capabilities in any car model.

However, over time, one of the main tools of Android Auto, Google Maps, ended up adding several functions of the navigation system and became what its owner company called “Google Assistant driving mode”. Thus, the efficiency of the maps application outweighed the user’s need to own the entire “utility set”.

Availability

The change is already being released, gradually, to users in the Google Maps app. To access it, just check if you are using the latest version of the software available on the Play Store and then open it in browse mode. Next, you need to tap on the Google Assistant symbol to check the new interface for the system.

On the other hand, it is noteworthy that Android Auto will still be available for vehicle panels and/or their infotainment systems, depending on their compatibility.