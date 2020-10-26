Google tests display of ads in new tab in Chrome

When you open a new empty tab in Google Chrome, by default the visual settings of the browser are minimalist: you have access to the company’s search engine and, below, some of the most visited websites or shortcuts pre-configured by the user.

Soon, however, that may change. According to the Techdows website, Google has started testing to show ads for Google Shopping products just below the page icons, suggesting products for you to buy online based on your search history.

In fact, they are not exactly advertisements, as they are not paid by the responsible salespeople to be in a prominent position – at least for the time being, it is a curation by the company itself to highlight some items based on its ecosystem, from just like the spaces that appear on the side of search results on Google itself.

The feature has already been detected on Canary, the browser developer platform, and may appear in the future on stable Google Chrome. However, this is not a guarantee, since several of the tests carried out by the company are not carried out.



