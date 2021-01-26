Google teams unite in global unity project

Google employees and collaborators across 10 countries are coming together to form a global union alliance. The initiative includes the staff of Alphabet, a conglomerate that has several companies linked to Gigante das Buscas.

Named Alpha Global, it is made up of 13 different unions and affiliated with UNI Global Union, which represents 20 million people across the planet, including Amazon workers.

The announcement came weeks after teams from the United States and Canada launched Alphabet Workers Union (AWU), affiliated with Communications Workers of America, which received almost 500 members in just one week, going from 230 to 700 after launch.

Although the coalition does not have legal negotiating power, the solidarity of the participants is capable of causing changes in the daily lives of those involved.

“In a world where inequality is tearing apart and where our societies and companies are accumulating more influence than ever, claiming our power through our unions has never been more important,” argues Parul Koul, executive president of the AWU and engineer for Google software in a statement.

Collective force

Initially, Alpha Global will not be directly linked to Alphabet, so it is necessary to sign a neutrality agreement in which Google is committed to supporting effective union efforts. It all depends on your position and your interests.

Anyway, last year, UNI Global Union helped organize the Make Amazon Pay campaign, an international Black Friday strike that garnered the support of more than 400 lawmakers – something accomplished without the company’s influence.

Now, the entity will elect a steering committee and plans to deal with both national and international issues of interest to officials from the following countries: United States, Switzerland, Ireland, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Belgium.