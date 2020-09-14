Google supports Brazilian initiatives to combat COVID-19

Last Thursday (10), Google announced in its blog that it is donating more than 8.5 million dollars to 31 organizations around the world, due to the fight against the new coronavirus. Among them are the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz Bahia), in partnership with the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA), and the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

The financing is part of the company’s commitment to donate $ 100 million to the fight against COVID-19 and has been categorized into four main areas: monitoring and forecasting the spread of disease; improving health equity and minimizing side effects of the pandemic; advancement in the science of contact tracking and environmental detection and support for health professionals.

The fund is intended to support innovative ideas with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science. In the case of Fiocruz Bahia, an AI platform will be established for research and sharing of information related to the coronavirus in Brazil. At Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, the objective is to support and integrate community health professionals and volunteers to help provide mental health services, in addition to monitoring results in one of the most vulnerable communities in the country.

Google.org is an arm that supports non-profit organizations dedicated to finding revolutionary solutions to major global challenges. The selection of projects to receive funding took place through a competitive and merit-based process. “It is remarkable to see leaders from different sectors and areas of expertise coming together during this critical moment in our history,” comments Brigitte Hoyer Gosselink, the company’s Product Impact director.



