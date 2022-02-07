Google sued for favoring search engine shopping service

Google: A European online shopping and price comparison service has filed a lawsuit against Google for alleged anti-competitive market practices.

The accusation came from PriceRunner, a platform born in Sweden. According to the company, Google acted illegally by prominently promoting the shopping and price comparison service, Google Shopping, as the main result in the brand’s own search engine. In this way, rivals were sidelined when consumers looked for a similar platform.

The company seeks a conviction in the form of a fine of 2.1 billion euros — about R$ 12.7 billion in direct currency conversion — as “compensation for the damage that Google has caused over several years” and “as a fight for the consumers who have suffered greatly from infringements of competition laws”.

Catching a ride

Despite involving allegations that date back more than a decade, PriceRunner’s lawsuit has a context to be made official only now.

In November 2021, Google lost an appeal in the General Court of the European Union after years of review of appeals and was officially fined 2.42 billion euros for anti-competitive market practices that included the use of the Shopping tab and the results of e-commerce research.

In addition to the legal precedent, the judging commission also released the opening of processes of companies that have felt harmed – that is, other companies may follow the same path soon. According to PriceRunner, the lawsuit is expected to “take several years” to resolve.