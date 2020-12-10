Google starts testing news feed “without using cards”

Present in most embedded Android devices, the Google feed plays an important role in the company’s policy of offering updated information to its users, integrating a selection based on the user’s interest patterns to filter the most relevant information.

Obviously, even though it is an application that can be considered simple, improvements are always possible to make and one of the practical examples of this is the work that the search giant is doing to make the interface more pleasing to the eye, something that has even been happening with other company apps.

Seen by the Android Police staff, this novelty includes the offer of changes to the “wallpaper” seen in the interface, and may offer, in addition to the already traditional black or white pattern, design options that may please those who prefer something other than the traditional color solid.

In addition, it was also possible to notice that Google could soon eliminate the edges of the cards, thus leaving the interface more minimalist and clean, aligning itself with the proposal of simplicity seen in Material Design and also pointing to possible evolutions in other apps .

Another point that seems to have been changed is the apparent exclusion from the search bar and the weather forecast widget, as well as the welcome offer of the share button below the card, thus making sharing content faster and easier to do. .

Initially, these implementations seem to be being offered at random to users, which means that it will be necessary to wait to see it activate on your smartphone, if it is not yet available.



