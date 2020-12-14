Google started testing the expected feature

Dark theme support is now available for almost all popular applications. The dark theme, one of the most popular innovations of recent years, is now on the way for Google. According to the claims, the company is testing the dark theme for the desktop web browser. If the tests go well, Google can activate the dark theme feature in a short time.

Google is testing the dark theme feature

Google is finally preparing to offer the dark mode to computer users. According to the information obtained by the website called 9to5Google, a Reddit user named Pixel3aXL stated that he was actively testing the test version of the theme for a short time. He also said that the theme does not affect the home page and works in third-party browsers such as Firefox.

The dark theme does not affect anything in appearance. In the mode, the background turns dark gray, while the Google logo also turns white. The buttons are in blue and red as before. It is unclear what Google thinks about the test and whether it will reach more people. On the other hand, users with macOS and Windows 10 operating systems were using the dark theme for a while. In addition, pages within Google such as YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Google Keep have been familiar with the dark fashion for a while.

In addition to all these, if you are a Chrome user, it is possible to activate the dark theme with the instructions here.



