Google started searching for songs with hum or whistle

If you can’t even remember the lyrics to a song, Google Hum to Search will tell you all about it just by humming or whistling into the microphone of your Android device.

Google never fails its users when it comes to surprising us with new functions in the enormous diversity of mobile devices that have its Android operating system.

The technology giant has brought us some of the most important solutions of the 21st century, such as Google Maps, calendars, and its world-famous web search engine.

However, until now there was only one thing that we couldn’t look into unless we had certain information: songs. This is changing, because now Google is able to tell you what song you are looking for with which you whistle or hum it.

Search songs on Google by humming or whistling

Google’s new feature, Hum to Search, is the perfect tool for those horrible, exasperating moments when you remember the tune of a song you heard years ago, but can’t even remember the lyrics.

It will be enough for you to play the sound you have in your head into the microphone of your phone or tablet and Google will find the song for you.

For now, La Verdad Noticias can report that this feature will only be available for Android devices, and it is expected that it will also be available on iOS devices shortly.

How to use Hum to Search

To use Hum to Serach and find the song that you don’t remember, the first thing you have to do is make sure you have the most up-to-date version of the Google app on your device.

From the home screen of the search engine, you can continue in two ways:

By touching the microphone icon and saying aloud: “What song is this?”, Or clicking on “Search song”.

When Google asks you, you will only have to play the melody either by humming or whistling and in a few seconds the application will recognize the music and launch all the data.

Along with the song search engine, Google’s Hum to Search also includes the function of recognizing the song that is playing at a certain moment and indicating the title and artist, as Shazam can already do.



